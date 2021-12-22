Registration reopened for Cleveland’s mass COVID-19 testing site

**Watch a previous report on the mass testing site in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio National Guard put its members on the ground in Cleveland Monday, helping to operate a COVID testing site in an effort to lessen the burden on hospitals as cases surge in Northeast Ohio. But due to high demand on its first day the line was cut off after three hours and the registration portal was shut down.

Now, the registration site is back up and running.

The free testing is located in the garage of the W. O. Walker Center at 10524 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Anyone 2 and up is eligible to be tested.

It’ll be open through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week, but closed on Christmas Day.

People do need to sign up for a time slot and register with Mako labs before coming to the in-person site, and can do so right here.

Masks are required except during testing. You’ll take a PCR test and have your results in 2-3 days. People are asked to arrive 15 minutes early.

Northeast Ohio is currently experiencing a surge in COVID-19 infections and Northeast Ohio hospitals are limiting COVID-19 testing in emergency departments to patients who are going to be admitted to the hospital.