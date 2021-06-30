Registration deadline prompts long lines at Ohio BMV

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There were long lines outside the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Warren Road in Cleveland Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m frustrated because they have an online queuing system. I used it and they were like, too bad. Get in line,” said Mason Justice of Cleveland.

Justice was among those who waited until the last day before the coronavirus extensions ended for expired registrations and drivers licenses in Ohio.

“We have to get it done. Where are we going to go? Somewhere else?” said Justice.

According to Charlie Norman, head Registrar at the Ohio BMV, people with an expiration date on their driver license or tags of March 9, 2020 and after, need to renew by July 1.

“It’s important for folks to understand that starting July 2nd, you will be subject to being pulled over and ticketed by law enforcement if you have an expired license or registration,” said Norman.

And, it’s not just a handful of motorists.

“It’s about 320,000 people. That is in addition to nearly a million customers a month we see already. It’s going to be a busy week at the BMV,” said Norman.

According to the BMV, they’ve seen a 30 percent increase of customers already this week.

“Failure to renew early could result in fines up to $150 per state law violation,” added Norman.

Norman adds that those needing to renew their driver’s license or ID can save time by using the Get In Line, online virtual queuing program.