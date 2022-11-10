TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are looking for a registered sex offender wanted by Twinsburg police.

According to the Twinsburg Police Department, Phillip Pate was involved in a police chase on Thursday. Pate is wanted for fleeing and eluding, investigators say.

Police say he is a non-compliant registered sex offender and has multiple warrants with other agencies.

Pate was driving a blue Nissan Sentra with Ohio registration JVZ 5130.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Swope at 330-425-1234.