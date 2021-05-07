Registered sex offender arrested on child porn charges in Kent

KENT, Ohio (WJW)– The Kent Police Department arrested a man on Thursday on child pornography charges.

Detectives working with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force searched a home on South Lincoln Street on Thursday. Police said they found child porn images.

Tyler Williams, 29, was charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor. Police said additional charges are likely.

Williams a Tier II sex offender. He was convicted of gross sexual imposition with a victim under 13 years old in 2014, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

He was arraigned in Portage County Municipal Court and taken to the Portage County Jail.