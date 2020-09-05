Regal Vineyards ordered by local health officials to cancel ‘Corn Maze and Haunted Winery’

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — Regal Vineyards notified customers on Saturday that the corn maze and haunted winery will not be happening this year.

The owners said in a Facebook post that both were cancelled by order of the Ashtabula County Health Department due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“You may know that other events similar to ours in other counties may be opened. We have been advised that each county has the authority to manage COVID restrictions within their own counties,” they explained. “We are disappointed and as you can see below this is the corn field and maze we planned special for our guests this year and we were ready to go.”

Below is the photo they shared of the corn maze. You can see they made an intricate design that says “UNITED WE STAND” and “PEOPLE HELPING PEOPLE.

Courtesy of Regal Vineyards Facebook page

Customers said they were sad to hear the news but the owners promised next year’s maze would be bigger and better than ever.

