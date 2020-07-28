Regal Cinemas to reopen next month

(WJW) – Regal has announced plans to reopen movie theatres August 21.

According to a statement, the plan includes safety measures based on feedback from employees and customers and based on CDC guidelines.

The new safety measures will allow people to buy concessions on the app, as well as the tickets.

Regal says all seats and theatres will be sanitized with “electrostatic fogger equipment” after each movie with a non-toxic formula.

The theatres will also increase sanitization and add floor markers for social distancing.

Employees will undergo daily health screenings and will be required to wear masks.

Guests will be required to wear masks in the lobby, hallways, and restrooms.

At least two seats will remain open between groups to maintain social distancing.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8