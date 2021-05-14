Regal Cinemas reopening four more locations in Northeast Ohio

* Watch the video above to hear more about Regal Cinemas’ shut down decision back in October *

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Movie-goers can catch the newest films in more locations starting today.

Regal announced these four additional locations are opening May 14:

Regal Cobblestone Square at 5500 Cobblestone Road in Elyria

Regal Hudson at 5339 Darrow Road in Hudson

Regal Massillon at 175 Cherry Rd NW in Massillon

Regal Medina at 200 West Reagan Pkwy in Medina

Just last week, the second largest movie theater chain in the U.S., reopened two spots in Northeast Ohio; their Willoughby Commons location at 36655 Euclid Avenue in Willoughby and their Crocker Park & IMAX at 30147 Detroit Road in Westlake.

Regal says Lionsgate’s Spiral will headline their movie titles along with others like Wrath of Man and Those Who Wish Me Dead. Future releases opening in the coming weeks include A Quiet Place Part II and F9.