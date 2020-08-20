Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman apologizes for using homophobic slur on air

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 25: Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Marty Brennaman and his son Thom Brennaman call the game against the Milwaukee Brewers from the lower seating level at Great American Ball Park on September 25, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during the broadcast of Cincinnati’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio broadcast returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air.

Major League Baseball was aware of the incident but did not have an immediate comment. The Reds did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 56-year-old Brennaman remained on the air for the second game of the doubleheader. Later in the game Brennaman turned to the camera and gave the following apology before signing off for the rest of the game:

I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess, uh, went out over the air tonight that I am deeply ashamed of. If I have hurt anyone out there I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I’m so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith … I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds, I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at Fox and I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am, it never has been. I’d like to think that maybe I could have some people who could back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness. Thom Brennaman

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

