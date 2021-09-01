Redevelopment plans announced for Cleveland’s I-X Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) announced Wednesday that it had plans to redevelop and revitalize Cleveland’s I-X Center.

IRG said it purchased stock in the IX Center Corporation which operates the facility.

“The I-X Center has been on our radar for years,” said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG.

New company has taken over running the I-X Center in Cleveland completing a deal first reported by the I TEAM…clears way for return of popular trade shows though one show still has a lawsuit pending against the IX Center and is not mentioned in the new deal — Ed Gallek (@edgallekfox8) September 1, 2021

“It has 159 acres full of potential and a versatile 2.2 million square foot building. We’re preparing a creative, robust plan for the surrounding development, while simultaneously reopening the existing I-X Center for convention and trade show use this year.”

The developers say they will immediately prepare the Main Hall for events.

According to a press release, IRG will have promoters market big trade show events like the Auto, Home & Garden, Recreational Vehicles, I-X Christmas Connection, and the I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama Show.

“These trade shows have significant impact on the region’s economy,” said Lichter.

The team is also working on a redevelopment plan to transform the land surrounding the I-X Center.

IRG was behind the former Goodyear World Headquarters redevelopment and plans to see that same level of success at the I-X Center.

No timeline has been released on the project.