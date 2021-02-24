Rededication ceremony in Green to name dog park for Dick Goddard

GREEN, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Green is honoring the late Dick Goddard with a rededication of its dog park.

At noon on Wednesday, Mayor Gerard Neugebauer will rename the Green Dog Park as the Dick Goddard Dog Park at Ariss Park.

Dick Goddard’s daughter, Kim, will be in attendance.

The event is open to the public.

The location is 2520 Wise Rd.

The event is also meant to double as a donation and collection event for the Summit County Humane Society.

Their greatest need is dog food, wet or dry.

Goddard died on August 4 at the age of 89.

He would have turned 90 Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Akron leaders designated February 24 as Dick Goddard Day.

Dick Goddard was known as a staunch animal advocate, founder of the Woollybear Festival in Vermilion, and of course, FOX 8 Meteorologist.

The City of Vermilion is also making plans for a Dick Goddard dog park.