Red Lobster hosting hiring events at 12 Cleveland-area locations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Red Lobster will host hiring events at 12 locations across the Cleveland area.

Candidates should apply online in advance, then go to their local restaurant on Wednesday for an interview on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Available position include servers, hosts and bartenders.

These are the participating locations:

255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia

3805 Burbank Road, Wooster

2322 West 4Th Street, Mansfield

6935 Midway Mall, Elyria

7744 Reynolds Rd, Mentor

7607 Day Drive, Parma

1090 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls

3901 Medina Road, Akron

3013 North Ridge Rd. East, Ashtabula

25615 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted

17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville

4600 Belden Village Ave, Canton