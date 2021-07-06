Red Lobster hosting hiring events at 12 Cleveland-area locations

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Red Lobster will host hiring events at 12 locations across the Cleveland area.
Candidates should apply online in advance, then go to their local restaurant on Wednesday for an interview on Wednesday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Available position include servers, hosts and bartenders.
These are the participating locations:
- 255 Graff Road, S.E., New Philadelphia
- 3805 Burbank Road, Wooster
- 2322 West 4Th Street, Mansfield
- 6935 Midway Mall, Elyria
- 7744 Reynolds Rd, Mentor
- 7607 Day Drive, Parma
- 1090 Graham Road, Cuyahoga Falls
- 3901 Medina Road, Akron
- 3013 North Ridge Rd. East, Ashtabula
- 25615 Brookpark Rd, North Olmsted
- 17227 Southpark Center, Strongsville
- 4600 Belden Village Ave, Canton