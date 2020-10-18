‘Red light means stop!’: Ohio troopers issue reminder ahead of National School Bus Safety Week

*Watch our report above on police riding on school buses in Medina.*
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is issuing a reminder to drivers ahead of National School Bus Safety Week, which kicks off on Monday.
“This year’s theme, “Red Lights Mean STOP!” serves as a reminder for students, parents, teachers and the community to keep school bus safety in the forefront,” OSHP said in a post on Facebook.
Some local cities have reported an increase in school bus violations recently. Over in Medina, the police department decided to put officers on board to monitor drivers.
According to Ohio law, drivers must always stop for a school bus, unless they are on a four lane highway. In which case, only drivers going in the same direction as the bus need to stop.
