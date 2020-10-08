Red Kettle Campaign: Salvation Army in need of holiday bell ringers amid pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The holiday season is right around the corner and the Salvation Army is already putting out the call for volunteers to spread some Christmas cheer.
The organization is looking for volunteers to help with their Red Kettle Campaign.
The Salvation Army says need will be especially great this year as the coronavirus pandemic has impacted many families.
“With fewer Red Kettles this year, we need your support more than ever. Give a monthly donation of $25 and help us Rescue Christmas for our neighbors in need,” the company shared on Twitter.
Red Kettle season typically begins in November. Those interested in volunteering can sign up, here.
The Red Kettle campaign dates back to 1891. Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was disheartened by the number of impoverished people living in San Francisco.
McFee wanted to provide a free Christmas dinner to all those who were hungry. He only had one issue — funding the project. That’s when he decided to displayed an iron kettle on the sidewalk, allowing passers-by to drop a coin in.
