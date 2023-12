CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their Unlimited Love Tour is coming to Northeast Ohio.

The rock band will make a stop at Blossom Music Center on Monday, July 22.

According to LiveNation, presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Dec. 5, and then ticket sales will open to the general public on Friday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m.

According to the band’s website, they will be joined by special guests Seun Kuti and IRONTOM.

Tickets can be purchased, here.