LIVE: Red Cross workers from Northeast Ohio ready to help as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Texas

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Six American Red Cross volunteers from Northeast Ohio are being deployed to help as Hurricane Laura heads for the Texas coast.

Hurricane Laura is forecast to reach Category 4 strength and make landfall around midnight.

It’s currently predicted to make landfall between Port Arthur and Lake Charles on the Texas/Louisiana border.

Four local volunteers are serving in Texas, and another is in Louisiana.

Another person is a disaster mental health worker who is virtually deployed.

The Red Cross also has three volunteers deployed to California to help with wildfires.

Five others are helping with storm relief in Iowa.

The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers.

If you can help, click here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.