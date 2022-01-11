Red Cross pleads for blood donations, reporting worst supply shortage in a decade

Cropped Image Of Person Showing I Love You Sign with Blood Bag on defocused background.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations due to continued shortages in Northeast Ohio and beyond, saying it’s the worst blood supply crisis in at least 10 years.

“Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care,” Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross, said in a statement.

The organization, which supplies about 40% of all blood across the country, said the “dangerously low” blood supply can partly be blamed on the pandemic but also on winter weather keeping people inside.

Those who choose to donate blood in January are automatically entered for a chance to win a trip to this year’s Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Other prizes include a $500 gift card and a home theater.

Nearly 70% of all available January appointments have yet to be filled in northern Ohio, the Red Cross reported, and they’ve had to limit distribution to hospitals.

Find more opportunities to give blood in counties across Northeast Ohio right here.

Appointments can be made at RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.