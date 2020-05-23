Red Cross: Donors, blood drive hosts during coronavirus crisis

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The American Red Cross is continuously searching for blood donors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization says due to the global health crisis, they are in urgent need for donations.

“During this uncertain time, we encourage individuals to keep scheduled blood, platelet or AB Elite plasma donation appointments and to make new donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic,” Red Cross officials wrote on their website.

The Red Cross says that thanks to donors they have been able to meet immediate patient needs during the pandemic, but are still in need of more donations.

Those who donate by May 31 will receive a special “We’re All In This Together” Red Cross t-shirt.

The organization has issued several protocols aimed at protecting Americans who choose to donate.

Red Cross employees will wear face masks, gloves, conduct mini-physicals to ensure donors are healthy, frequently sanitize and follow social distancing requirements.

Donors are asked to wear a face covering while giving blood. Temperature checks will be conducted before presenting donors enter the blood drive or donation center.

Only eligible and healthy people are allowed to give blood.

Additionally, the Red Cross says they’re also looking for blood drive hosts.

To find a blood drive near you, click here.

Click here to make an appointment to donate.