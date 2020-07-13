Red Cross asking for blood, platelet donations amid ‘unprecedented’ supply challenges due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The American Red Cross is asking for blood donations in light of “unprecedented” supply challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, the pandemic has caused supply challenges and, despite the lifting of stay-at-home orders and reopenings, many blood drives and events have been canceled.

So the Red Cross is in need of both blood and platelets. When a person donates, they’re also now tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

As an extra incentive, those who donate blood or platelets in July will be entered for a chance to win an authentic “Wonder Woman 1984” movie prop replica package identical to those used in the film. The film is to hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 2.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with WONDER WOMAN 1984 to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.

To donate blood, the Red Cross asks donors to make an appointment first.

For much more on blood donation or to schedule an appointment, click here.

