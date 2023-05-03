CLEVELAND (WJW) – The push to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio gaining steam once again.

The group called, “The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol” has a proposal that would legalize and regulate the cultivation, manufacturing, testing and sale to Ohioans 21 and up.

“The majority of the people that go to the Monroe, Michigan dispensary is Ohioans.”

But not everyone is on board.

With recreational marijuana legal just across state lines in Michigan, advocates are continuing to push for a similar law here in Ohio.

Samantha Farrell is with the ‘Sensible Movement Coalition’ based in Cleveland and says many patients who are in need and qualify for a medicinal card in Ohio, simply can’t afford it.

“The medical program is extremely overpriced, and patients can’t afford what the state is offering through their medical program.”

Farrell is now in support of the “The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol.”

“Cannabis is medicine for every adult. And we shouldn’t have to pay the state a large fee to get our medicine, our safe medicine.”

The proposed measure allows for possession of up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana or 15 grams of marijuana extract.

Anyone 21 and up could also purchase marijuana at retail locations or grow up to 12 plants in a private residence.

In a statement, a state spokesperson says, “Governor DeWine has long had concerns about legalization of marijuana, especially for recreational use. The experience in other states has not been positive regarding youth, as marijuana has known detrimental effects to youth brain development, and states that have legalized marijuana have seen significant increases in Emergency Room visits and calls to poison control hotlines related to the consumption of marijuana by children.

The decriminalization movement, which the ‘sensible movement’ was instrumental in, has already helped over 2.5 million people in the state of Ohio.

They now say lawmakers need to take it one step further.

Executive director Pricilla Harris said, “I personally support legalization, so if it does make it to the ballot, I will support it.”

While advocates have already collected over 130,000 signatures from Ohioans in support of the initiative, the campaign needs to collect an additional 124,000 signatures from registered voters in 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties before July 5th for recreational marijuana to be placed on the November ballot.