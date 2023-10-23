(WJW) — Just days after family said Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton had a “scary setback” (as seen in the related video above), one of her daughters has announced the former gymnast is now home.

“Mom is HOME and in recovery mode,” McKenna Kelley said in an Instagram post. “We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us, but baby steps.”

Mary Lou Retton performs on the balance beam on her way to becoming the first American woman to win the women’s gymnastics individual all-around competition gold medal.

FILE- Mary Lou Retton reacts to applause after her performance at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles on Aug. 3, 1984. Retton. 55, is in intensive care in a Texas hospital fighting a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. (AP Photo/Suzanne Vlamis, File)

FILE – Oklahoma Hall of Fame inductee Shannon Miller, right, stands with her presenter, Mary Lou Retton, in Oklahoma City on Nov. 16, 2017. Retton. 55, is in intensive care in a Texas hospital fighting a rare form of pneumonia, according to her daughter McKenna Kelley. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Earlier this month, Retton had been reported in the ICU fighting a rare form of pneumonia, and due to not having health insurance, her family set up a fundraiser account. The goal started at $50,000 to pay for medical bills, and reached more than $450,000.

“We are overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone,” Kelley continued in her post Monday. “Grateful doesn’t scrape the surface of the posture of our hearts. Thank you Jesus, thank you doctors and nurses, thank you to this loving community of support.”

Retton, now 55, became “America’s sweetheart” during the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles when she was just 16 years old.