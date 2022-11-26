CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — After 55 years, Record Revolution in the city’s Coventry Village district is closing its doors.

Operators announced the closure of the shop at 1832 Coventry Road in a Friday, Nov. 25, Facebook post:

Today I come to Facebook with a heavy heart. After much calculation, consideration, & deliberation we have decided to close the doors on our long standing beloved brick & mortar store- Record Revolution. This decision did not come easily. We have enjoyed being a member of the Coventry community with it’s spirit of entrepreneurship, diversity, & encouragement of free thought and expression, for 55 years. Through those years, we have made many fond memories & personal connections with you, our valued customers. Without your support we never would have made it this far. So, a sincere & heartfelt thank you to all of you for this amazing experience of a lifetime!

The store, established in 1967, offers thousands of vinyl records, vintage poster prints, T-shirts, body jewelry and smoking accessories, along with “a full line of boutique-style clothing and jewelry,” according to Destination Cleveland.

Beginning Monday, the store will close one hour earlier each day. It will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The store’s last day will be Dec. 31.

“So, post pictures, come into the shop and say hello or goodbye, give a hug, handshake or a wave and know that you’ve been part of something truly special and that you will be missed,” the post reads. “Goodbye for now and have a wonderful holiday season.”