AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – One of Cleveland’s Own marked a record-setting year for giving back.

2023 Kaulig Companies Championship announced more than $1.2 million raised this year will go to local charities.

According to organizers, the donations generated through the 2023 Kaulig Companies Championship and the Ambassador of Golf Event presented by FirstEnergy Foundation, marked the largest total charitable donations ever raised from professional golf events at Firestone Country Club.

Since 1984, the partnership has donated more than $32 million to Northeast Ohio charities.

“Setting a record for largest charitable donation by a tournament held at Firestone speaks volumes about the culture and passion from the community here in Northeast Ohio,” said Kaulig Companies Championship Executive Director Don Padgett III.

“At Kaulig Companies, we are making a difference in the lives of children and families in our community. For 70 years, Firestone Country Club has been a stage for some of the greatest golfers in history and a staple in professional golf,” said Executive Chairman of Kaulig Companies, Matt Kaulig in a press release. “But it’s more than a tournament, it’s a celebration of community and philanthropy having raised over $32 million for charitable organizations. That is why we are proud to be the title sponsor of this tournament. Join us this year in continuing the legacy of giving back at this incredible event and help us make an even bigger impact in Northeast Ohio.”

Charities that will benefit include:

100 Women Strong

A Kid Again

Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

Akron Children’s Hospital

Ben Curtis Family Foundation

Cleveland Clinic Akron General

Cornerstone of Hope

Empower Sports

First Tee Greater Akron

LeBron James Family Foundation

Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism

Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation

Strengthening Our Students

Summa Foundation

The Turn

Tire Town Golf Charities

United Way Summit Medina

University Hospitals

The 2023 tournament marked the first year with a new title sponsor, Kaulig Companies. Next year’s tournament dates are July 10-14, 2024.