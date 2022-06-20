CLEVELAND (WJW) – A record number of people are taking cruises on the Great Lakes this year, bringing more visitors to Cleveland.

Great Lake cruising paused trips for two years. This year, they have already 150,000 people booked.

“Cruising brings a real energy to our port and downtown Cleveland,” said Will Friedman, President and CEO of the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority. “The port has invested in a new customs facility that along with our great city will make Cleveland a cornerstone for cruising in the region for years to come.”

American Queen Voyages, Pearl Sea Cruises and St. Lawrence cruise lines all include a stop in Cleveland.

Cruises are offered through October.

