MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– Parts of Northeast Ohio experienced record-breaking heat on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland said Mansfield reached 90 degrees, breaking the old record of 88 degrees set in 1918 and 1939.

Youngstown hit 88 degrees. The previous record was 87 in 1939.

Our neighbors in Erie, Pennsylvania tied the last record of 90 degrees set in 1944.

