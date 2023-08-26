Editor’s Note: The video above is about a local cat lounge.

(WJW) – A 13-year-old tabby cat has set the world record for skipping.

Kit Kat is now in the Guinness World Record books.

He jumped a rope 9 times in 60 seconds, with the help of his trainer, Trisha Seifried, Guinness World Record said.

“Kit Kat is truly one of a kind with a heart of gold. We often tell him that he was an angel sent from above,” Seifried told the organization. “We only wanted him to be remembered for the amazing cat that he is, and we couldn’t be more thrilled and honored to be a part of Guinness World Records. It’s an honor of a lifetime.”

She found Kit Kat with his siblings and their mother in a barn when she believes the kittens were only four weeks old.



“By six months old, Kit Kat was jumping rope in front of huge crowds of people at the farm, helping to bust myths that cats can’t be trained,” she told Guinness World Record.

Alongside jumping rope, Guinness World Record said that Kit Kat can do about 20 other tricks, including giving high-fives, waving, spinning and meowing on command.

“Jumping rope is definitely his most impressive trick, however, because of his age, we do keep his jumping to a minimum,” Seifried told the organization. “I would say his favorite trick now is high five, he loves high fiving all his fans at events.”

According to Guinness World Record, Kit Kat learned how to do tricks thanks to receiving treats and positive reinforcement.

Kit Kat is also in showbiz and has appeared in a campaign for Friskies cat food.

You can learn more about Kit Kat and his trainer here.