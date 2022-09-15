** See prior coverage in the player above.

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) — Wickliffe police have released an image of the dark gray Volkswagen SUV with dark rims believed to have been used in a kidnapping attempt on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

A 911 call came just after 3 p.m. Tuesday for an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old student near the intersection of Lloyd Road and Clayton Avenue, according to a news release from police.

Police said the student was walking north along Lloyd Road, about to cross Clayton Avenue, when an older white male wearing a yellow shirt in pulled up beside and gestured toward the back of his vehicle.

“The student became frightened, turned around and quickly walked away,” reads the release. The SUV then left, heading north along Lloyd Road and past Grand Boulevard.

Police on Thursday released a photo of the suspected vehicle:

Two bystanders called 911. Antwain Kellom of Maple Heights, a local delivery driver who passes that intersection every day and saw the incident, told FOX 8 he “knew something wasn’t right.” That’s when he got out and ran up to the student.

“When I jumped out of the truck, he sped off,” he said.

“He just tried to kidnap me,” the student told him.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said they haven’t received any recent reports of similar incidents. Anyone who witnessed the Tuesday incident or who has information is urged to call detective Sgt. James Coolick at 440-943-1234.