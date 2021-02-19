Reckless driver killed on I-71 after walking into traffic, OSHP says

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-71 south in Montgomery Township.

According to a press release from OSHP, a reckless driver crashed into a guard rail while driving north on I-71 Thursday just after 11 p.m.

The driver got out of the car and walked into the southbound lanes.

The person was hit by a vehicle headed south.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

He’s been identified of Tyrrell Dushaun Louden, 38, of Atlanta.

The driver of the vehicle who hit him was not hurt.

That driver is not considered at fault.

The crash remains under investigation.