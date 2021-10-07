Recently-used campsite discovered in reserve where authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie

**For previous coverage, watch below.

FLORIDA (WJW) — Authorities who have been looking for Brian Laundrie have discovered what’s left of a fresh campsite at a Florida reserve that’s been a large focus in the search.

CNN reports that’s according to a source close to the family.

The Carlton Reserve is currently closed.

Investigators have been searching for Laundrie, who was reported missing on Sept. 17 – more than two weeks after police say he returned home to North Port alone from a cross-country trip he had been on with his fiancée Gabby Petito.

Petito’s body was found in Wyoming on Sept. 19. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Brian on Sept. 23 following a federal grand jury indictment for use of unauthorized access devices after Petito’s death.

Wednesday, it was reported that Laundrie’s father was reportedly going to join the search for his son in the reserve, according to their family’s attorney.

Attorney Steve Bertolino told FOX News that Christopher Laundrie was asked to help law enforcement look for Laundrie at the preserve.