Recently opened restaurants in the Cleveland area

(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Cleveland from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#8. Condado Tacos

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, Bars

– Address: 7720 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#7. Raising Cane’s

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Fast Food, Chicken Shop

– Address: 5880 Mayfield Rd Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#6. Bahia Bowls Crocker Park

– Rating: 4 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Acai Bowls, Juice Bars & Smoothies, Salad

– Address: 225 Main St Westlake, OH 44145

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#5. Spicy Sombrero

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican, Bars, Desserts

– Address: 4976 Darrow Rd Stow, OH 44224

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#4. Blue Agave

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, Salad, Bars

– Address: 2073 East 4th St Cleveland, OH 44115

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#3. Northstar Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 3380 Warrensville Center Rd Shaker Heights, OH 44122

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#2. Jade New Asian & Sushi Bar

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars, Asian Fusion

– Address: 1048 Old River Rd Cleveland, OH 44113

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#1. Umami Rice Bowls

– Rating: 5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Poke, Japanese, Soup

– Address: 22255 Lorain Rd Fairview Park, OH 44126

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

