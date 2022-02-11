Received an alarming IRS notice? Here’s why you may not have to worry

(WJW) – Some taxpayers may have received an alarming notice from the IRS that they didn’t file their tax returns, despite having done so.

According to the IRS, the notices are being sent out automatically while they deal with a backlog of millions of original and amended returns that haven’t been processed yet because of challenges surrounding the past two years of the pandemic.

These mailings include balance due notices and unfiled tax return notices.

Now, the IRS is suspending most of those automated mailings, hoping to put an end to the confusion.

“We are working hard, long hours pushing creative paths forward in an effort to be part of the solution, rather than the problem. Our employees continue to expend every effort to balance a confluence of multiple, unprecedented demands − including successfully starting the filing season, working our inventory of unprocessed tax returns as well as looking for additional ways to minimize burden for taxpayers, tax professionals and businesses,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

Some taxpayers could still get one of these notices in the upcoming weeks, but the IRS said you shouldn’t have to respond to it unless you or a tax professional believe its accurate.

The IRS will continue assessing the amount of backlogged returns before determining when to bring back the mailings.