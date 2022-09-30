(WJW) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak tied to certain brands of brie and camembert cheeses.

According to the CDC, there have been six reported illnesses and five hospitalizations tied to the outbreak. The illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas.

Of the five people interviewed, four reported eating brie or camembert cheese before getting sick, the CDC says. Investigators say lab data showed cheese made by Old Europe Cheese Inc. may be contaminated with listeria.

Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese, which was sold at retail stores nationwide.

The recalled cheese was sold under the following brand names:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joe

It was distributed between August 1 and Sept. 28. The products have best use by dates from Sept. 28 to Dec. 14.

Anyone who has purchased recalled products should throw them away.

Listeria symptoms can start anywhere from the same day up to four weeks after eating contaminated food. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, muscle aches, nausea and vomiting.