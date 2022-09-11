Courtesy: U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

(WJW) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert this weekend due to concerns that ground beef products in HelloFresh meal kits may have E. coli.

A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The meal kits containing ground beef for this public health alert were shipped to consumers from July 2-21, 2022. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

10-oz. plastic vacuum-packed packages containing “GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN/15% FAT” with codes “EST#46481 L1 22 155” or “EST#46481 L5 22 155” on the side of the packaging.

The ground beef packages have “EST.46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection and on the plastic ground beef package.

FSIS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state public health partners are investigating an outbreak of E. coli and raw ground beef is the probable source of the reported illnesses.

Traceback information identified that multiple patients received ground beef distributed by HelloFresh.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers.

People are asked to throw the products away.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).