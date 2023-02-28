**Related video above: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose in other recent Nissan recall.**

(WJW) — Nissan is recalling some of its best-selling vehicles due to a key malfunction.

The car company has announced that at least 712,458, or about 1%, of its Nissan Rogues could be defective. That includes its “S” grade trim level Nissan Rogue Sport and Nissan Rogues that come with jackknife keys.

“If the vehicle is driven with the key in the collapsed position, contact with the key fob by the driver could inadvertently turn the vehicle off while driving, increasing the risk of a crash,” the company said in a recall report.

AP photo

Those who own registered vehicles that are affected are reportedly going to be contacted. Anyone who has the jackknife key is instructed to keep it in the open position and to not pair it with any other accessories.

The Rogue is the company’s top-selling vehicle, according to Forbes.