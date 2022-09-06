**Related Video Above: Huge shipment of baby formula arrives in Ohio from Australia earlier this summer.**

(WJW) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is now warning parents and caretakers to steer clear of a product that’s marketing itself as infant formula.

Mother’s Touch Formula, which is being sold in parts of Pennsylvania and also directly online, does not include at least seven necessary nutrients and has not been properly tested, as required by the FDA.

Photo courtesy FDA

“The FDA has determined that Mother’s Touch Formula is not manufactured in compliance with the FDA’s infant formula regulations,” the agency said in a statement.

Those who may have the product at their home are asked to throw it out. Parents who may have concerns about infants who have ingested the product should reach out to a doctor.

The warning comes as infant formula shortages have plagued the country over the last year. The FDA continues to encourage parents not to be tempted to purchase or make homemade baby formula.