POMEROY, Ohio (WJW) — The Pomeroy-based Snowville Creamery has announced a voluntary recall of some of its whipping cream, since it may not have been properly pasteurized.

There were 275 units of the 16 oz. Whipping Cream product distributed in Cleveland, Columbus and Athens between Dec. 24 and Dec. 28, according to a news release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The pints have an expiration of Jan. 14, 2024.

They should be disposed of, according to the release.

There are no reports of illness. But anyone who experiences symptoms of foodborne illness after eating some of the recalled whipping cream should “contact a physician immediately,” reads the release.

The creamery expects to recapture a quarter of the affected product.

The problem was found during routine testing done by the state ag department.