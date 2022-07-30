(WJW) — Batches of a Banana Boat sunscreen product are being voluntarily recalled due to traces of benzene, a known human carcinogen, according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday.

The following three batches of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 are being recalled:

UPC DESCRIPTION Lot Code Expiration Size 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20016AF December 2022 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 20084BF February 2023 6 oz 0-79656-04041-8 Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 21139AF April 2024 6 oz (Chart credit: FDA)

The release says that while benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, “an internal review found that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene.”

“Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen,” the FDA says. “Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally and through the skin and it potentially can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life threatening.”

The FDA says that no other batches of Hair & Scalp, either before or after the batch codes listed above, and no other Banana Boat products are part of Friday’s recall.

On July 21, the FDA announced a separate recall initiated by Family Dollar for the following Banana Boat products after they say they were stored outside of the temperature requirements:

Banana Boat Sport Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 6 FL OZ

Banana Boat Sport Ultramist Sunscreen Spray SPF65 6 OZ

Banana Boat Sport Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50 8 FL OZ

Banana Boat Kids Sunscreen Mist Spray SPF 100 6 OZ

Banana Boat Kids Sport Sunscreen Spray SPF 50 6 FL OZ

Banana Boat Dry Oil Mist Sunscreen Spray SPF 15 6 OZ

Banana Boat Tanning Dry Oil UltraMist SPF4 6OZ

Banana Boat Sport Ultra Mist 30 Sun Protection Factor 6 Ounces

Anyone with questions about Friday’s recall or to receive reimbursement if you purchased a can included in the three batches, call 1-888-686-3988 or click here.

If you are experiencing adverse reactions, report it to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

To date, the company says it has not received any adverse events related to Friday’s recall.