Recall: ‘Foreign matter’ potentially in some Coca-Cola soda, juices

(WJW) — The Coca-Cola Company has announced two recalls due to the potential of “foreign matter” in some of its beverages.

First, Food Safety News reported that the following Minute Maid juices in 59-ounce cartons have been recalled after washers and metal bolts could have fallen into the beverages:

Maid Berry Punch

Strawberry Lemonade

Fruit Punch

The juices were reportedly distributed throughout Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, but not Ohio. As the 7,000 some recalled products have 2022 expiration dates, people are advised to throw these juices out from their home.

Some soda is also getting a recall from the company due to the potential of “foreign matter”:

Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

Coca-Cola 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM C

Sprite 12 ounce cans: Date Code: AUG 1522 WM B

These cans were reportedly distributed in the south, according to a Department of Defense All Food and Drug Activity statement.