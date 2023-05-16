CLEVELAND (WJW) – A recall alert has been issued by the FDA for potentially contaminated baby formula that was distributed to retailers, including some in Ohio, after an initial recall was made.

On March 17, the Perrigo Company issued a voluntary recall over concerns of possible bacteria contamination or certain Gerber Good Start SoothePro Powdered Infant Formula produced at a plant in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

In a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Perrigo said the initial recall was “out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.”

Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc. released the additional notice due to the recalled formula being distributed to its Nashville Division retailers after the initial recall notice was published.

AWG is a cooperative food wholesaler distributing to independently owned supermarkets.

This recalled product was distributed from its Nashville Division to independent retailers located in Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The recalled baby formula was sold a stores including but not limited to Buehler’s, Buehler’s IGA, Food City, Food Giant, Hometown IGA, Piggly Wiggly and Walnut Creek Country Market.