CLEVELAND (WJW) — In an effort to convince folks to switch from gas to electric lawn mowers, multiple Northeast Ohio communities are offering rebates to home owners and some businesses.

Electric mowers, which are quieter, lighter and more eco friendly, can cost between $300 and $700 up front, but reportedly need less maintenance and of course don’t require gas, which saves over time.

For those in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland Department of Public Health’s Division of Air Quality is offering a $100 rebate (in the form of a Visa gift card) to people and businesses that have purchased an electric mower after April 25, 2022 and scrap their gas mower. Call 216-420-8049 or sign up for the rebate here. There are a limited amount of gift cards available on a first come, first serve basis.

The Akron Air Quality Management District is offering a similar $100 rebate program to residents in Medina, Summit and Portage Counties. People can find out more about the program, which is limited to up to 500 households (not businesses in this case), right here.

Warren County residents can get in on the $100 rebate program through the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Management District.