GLENS FALLS, New York (WJW) – You know your Halloween decorations are impressive when they prompt a real-life 911 call.

Firefighters were dispatched to a reported house fire in Glens Falls, New York on Saturday night.

When firefighters arrived to the property on Sanford Street, flames appeared to be overwhelming the inside of the home.

It turned out to be a realistic Halloween decoration illuminating the door and windows.

In a Facebook post, Glens Falls Firefighters called the display “amazing.”

“This display will be up Friday and Saturday nights for the public’s entertainment until the end of the month,” the post read.