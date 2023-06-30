BANGOR, Maine (WJW) – Stephen King has never shied away from the dark and disturbing in his many critically-acclaimed horror novels.

On Thursday evening, though, a scene that would fit right in with the bestselling author’s stories unfolded right outside his doorstep.

According to police, a small deer impaled itself on the gothic-style metal fence surrounding King’s mansion in Bangor, Maine.

According to reports from TMZ and other outlets, investigators believe the young buck tried to jump the fence but it was too high, ultimately leading the poor animal to be impaled.

When they got there, Bangor officers say the deer was still alive and bleeding. Officers shot it in the head to end its suffering.

The deer was then pulled from the fence and public works officials disposed of it.

As TMZ reported, it’s unclear if King was home, since the 911 call came from a woman driving by at the time.

King was born in Maine in 1947, where many of his iconic horror stories take place, including ‘Pet Sematary,’ ‘Carrie,’ ‘Salem’s Lot’ and ‘It.’