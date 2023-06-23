INDIANA (WJW) — There could soon be a sequel to everyone’s favorite golf comedy starring Adam Sandler: “Happy Gilmore.”

A high school student in Indiana, whose name is actually Happy Gilmore, has committed to Ball State University to play golf.

Gilmore tweeted Friday:

“I am very excited to announce that I have committed to continue my academic and golf career at Ball State University. I am very grateful for the opportunity Coach Fleck has given me! I would like to thank my family, my friends and coaches who push me everyday!”

Even Adam Sandler himself wished him luck, tweeting: “Go get em Happy. Pulling for you.”

According to the teen’s website, Happy’s name is actually Landon Gilmore, but he’s gone by Happy since he was nine.

“The nickname ‘Happy’ came when he won a long drive competition at a Pepsi Little Peoples tournament around the age of 9. Some heckler called him Happy and it stuck,” the website says.

He is a senior at Bloomington South High School. His team, the Cardinals, just placed second in the MAC Conference Tournament, USA Today reports.

If you’re wondering, Gilmore says in his Twitter profile that he “can do ‘the Happy Gilmore’ swing.”

The film came out in 1996, years before Gilmore was born. In it, Sandler played Happy Gilmore, who was a failed hockey player who turned to golf. His archnemesis in the movie was Shooter McGavin, played by Christopher McDonald.

The Shooter McGavin Twitter account even weighed in on Gilmore’s decision, saying: “Congrats but I tell you what, you’d be something in one of those long drive contests. Hell, you’d probably make a very good living. Traveling around, hustling at driving ranges. Just a thought.”

USA Today reports Gilmore has never played hockey.