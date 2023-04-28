HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Treasure seekers have four more chances to find real treasure at Hocking Hills State Park.

Hocking Hills kicked off the first of five planned treasure hunts at the park earlier this month.

Treasure Hunt #2 will be announced any day now. Organizers said details would be forthcoming in late April.

Participants will follow a series of clues and riddles for a chance of finding the grand prize – a bounty of $10,000 cash, jewels and gold.

The first hunt had 20,000 participants, according to the park

Organizers say treasure hunters will have to video record themselves at each of the hunt locations.

Find a full breakdown of rules and regulations here.

The hunt is free. You can register here.

Participants are also encouraged to follow Hocking Hills on Instagram for updates.