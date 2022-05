CLEVELAND (WJW)– Cleveland real estate executive Scott Wolstein has died. He was 69 years old.

Wolstein and his father created Developers Diversified Realty in 1992. The company would go on to own 500 shopping centers around the country, along with retail, office and mixed-use projects.

Recently, the company was the main developer of the Flats East Bank project.

Scott Wolstein was born to Bert and Iris Wolstein, the namesake of Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center, in 1952.