Real estate agent says con artists trying to rent house they don’t own

CLEVELAND – A local real estate agent says someone is using a house they don’t even own to con people out of money.

“They have put ads on Craigslist saying they are renting out this house in Cleveland, but they don’t own the house,” said Dennis Bergansky, a realtor with Keller Williams and a retired police officer. “The owner is not renting the house. We have been contacted by four people and at first we said contact the police and then the owners got contacted by another. I am sure there are a lot more out there.”

Steveie Argirakis says she is one of the victims. After reading the ad, she contacted the person.

“We had to fill out a rental application and he said we could drive by and look at it,” Argirakis said.

She noted that due to the COVID-19 crisis they didn’t push for an in person tour of the home.

“He told us after we send the money, he will send the keys and we can look at it and if everything is OK, we can send another $750 and move in,” Argirakis said. “So we go through speaking to him all week, send the $750, and then he just disappeared.”

Bergansky said one the ads was flagged and taken down. However, another was posted this week.

Craigslist advises people on the rental ads to not wire funds or buy or rent “sight unseen.”

“It’s a good opportunity to remind people to please, please be careful,” Begansky said. “Before sending any money ask to visit the home. And ask the person who is showing the home to provide you some identification.”

