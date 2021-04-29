Ready to set sail? CDC says cruises could restart this summer

(WJW) – U.S. cruises could restart this summer, the CDC says.

USA Today reports a letter sent from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the cruise industry Wednesday, stated that cruises could resume mid-July.

“We acknowledge that cruising will never be a zero-risk activity and that the goal of the CSO’s phased approach is to resume passenger operations in a way that mitigates the risk of COVID-19 transmission onboard cruise ships and across port communities,” Aimee Treffiletti, head of the Maritime Unit for CDC’s COVID-19 response within its Global Mitigation Task Force for COVID-19, said in the letter.

There are some key aspects of resuming cruises that must be followed, according to CDC guidance.

98% of crew and 95% of passengers would have to be fully vaccinated.

Cruise ships must have plans for testing and quarantine as well, to prevent widespread outbreaks on the ships.

The CDC has not made an official announcement clearing cruise ships to set sail yet.