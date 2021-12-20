Ready to serve: Ohio Army National Guard reports for duty at state’s hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – 1,050 Ohio Army National Guard troops begin a deployment Monday with no known end.

They’re going to help hospitals across Ohio manage the COVID-19 surge.

“We’re going to keep them in as long as they’re needed,” Gov. Mike DeWine said when he made the announcement.

DeWine says hospitals made the request for assistance.

150 troops are highly trained nurses and EMTs. The other 900 will help with things like transportation and food service.

The Cleveland, Canton and Akron areas are most dire, according to the governor.

Cuyahoga County now has the highest COVID-19 case rate in the state of Ohio.

The county has 1,267.7 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

MetroHealth Systems reported last week that its hospitalizations were the highest they had been since the beginning of the pandemic.

“Nine out of ten people in hospitals who have COVID in our hospitals are unvaccinated,” said DeWine.

He has continued to urge people who can to get vaccinated.

The Ohio Hospital Association reports 4,675 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. 1,176 people are in the ICU.