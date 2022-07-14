CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland is getting ready for a big celebration of rock ‘n’ roll at FirstEnergy Stadium Thursday night.

Crews are setting the stage for Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The show kicks off at 4:30 p.m.

The show was originally planned for summer of 2020, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their big stadium tour kicked off in Atlanta last month and will finish up in Las Vegas on Sept. 9. Check out the full list of tour dates here.