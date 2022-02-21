Ready, set … the Cleveland Auto Show starts this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Auto Show is finally back in action at the I-X Center starting this week.

Car and truck enthusiasts and families can check out all sorts of vehicles — including classic cars and outrageously expensive luxury rides — in one space from Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, March 6.

Daily events are as follows:

Friday, Feb. 25: Opening night, which opens at 5 p.m., is Dealership Employee Appreciation Night.

Monday, Feb. 28: Children under 15 get in free with a paying adult for Family Day.

Tuesday, March 1: First 2,500 in attendance get a free Cleveland Auto Show T-shirt.

Wednesday, March 2: It’s free ice scraper day for the first 2,500 people through the door. Kareem Hunt is also signing autographs from 7 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 3: Northern Ohio Heroes Day gives free admission to first responders, healthcare workers and military with a valid ID.

Friday, March 4: Want some Cleveland Auto Show socks? Be one of the first 2,500 people through the door.

Sunday, March 6: It’s the Grand Finale of the Official Vehicle Giveaway, which people can sign up for at the booth by the West Entrance of the event. Two winners are set to come away with a 3-year lease on a vehicle.

Online tickets are $15 for those 13 to 61 years old, and $12 for kids and seniors. You can find out more about the event, which has been going down in Cleveland since 1903, right here.