CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) — The fun begins today for the Cleveland Guardians who will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

It’s the first time the Guardians are back in the postseason since 2020.

“I’ll be scared to death,” Cleveland’s manager said Thursday, only half-joking. “That’ll never change.”

He’s counting on fearlessness from his Guardians.

The Guardians won the regular season match-up between the two teams 4-2, including beating Tampa in two out of three games just over a week and a half ago.

The biggest difference between the two teams is the Rays have playoff experience; four straight years, including a World Series trip. The Guardians are in the postseason party with a lot of new faces.

This is unfamiliar territory for many of Cleveland’s players, most of whom were in the minor leagues during the strange 2020 season when the team, then known as the Indians, was eliminated in the first round by the New York Yankees.

Here’s how the Game 1 pitching match-up will go: Shane Bieber will get the start against Shane McClanahan. Bieber was 1-0 against the Rays this season in two starts. He threw 13 innings, gave up 11 hits, five runs, and he struck out 14 with a 3.46 ERA.

Bieber is 5-5 at home this year with a 3.22 ERA and 77 strikeouts.

“It seems that nothing has been too big or too small for us this year,” said Bieber. “I really don’t expect too much of a change within the clubhouse or on the field.”

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber delivers against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Team members said Thursday they couldn’t wait for the experience.

“I watch the World Series pretty close, and I remember just watching Progressive then and seeing how crazy it was and seeing how the fans showed up, so I am hoping they come out and support us,” said infielder Owen Miller. “It should be a whole lot of fun.”

Game 2 has officially sold out.